WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The town of Wake Forest has plans to build a skatepark, pump track and fitness court downtown.

But some neighbors aren’t so keen on the plan.

There was a full house Monday at the Northern Wake Senior in Wake Forest.

Neighbors and senior center members gathered to hear plans about the construction of a new skatepark, pump track and fitness court downtown.

One planned location is a wooded area near the senior center and the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility.

“I want them to have a park. I think they need a park. I just don’t want them to have it right there,” said Laree Lewis, a senior center member.

She says she’s worried about the location.

“There’s so many open spaces around here we’ve got Joyner Park which is huge open land and not sided by two senior facilities,” said Lewis.

Other concerns include traffic.

Neighbors say the area is already busy.

The town says plans for the project are preliminary, so nothing is set in stone yet.