Wake Forest residents worry land sale, rezoning could force them from mobile home park

WAKE FOREST N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of Wake Forest mobile home residents say that a potential rezoning and sale of the land their homes sit on would make many families homeless.

More than 100 people gathered Saturday evening to protest the sale of Wellington Park Mobile Home Park in Wake Forest.

Ronnie Jackson, a resident organizing the neighborhood opposition, said dozens of families are worried they could lose their home if rezoning allows a subdivision to be built there.

“Thirty-five plus families would be instantly homeless. They can’t move, they don’t have the funds to move, some of the units here are too old to move,” Jackson said. “It’s a very diverse community here, but what we all have in common here is this is our home.“

“We’ve been living here for almost 14 years, the majority of my life, my sister’s life and my other sibling’s life has been here,” said Noe Mendoza, who lives in the mobile home park.

The residents received a letter in March saying that the owner, George Mackie, had accepted an offer on the land but it would have to be rezoned before anything is set in stone.

Mackie said he already has a contract to sell the land, which he does not plan to break.

He says he’s selling the land after 50 years because he needs to spend time focusing on his family.

“I’ll be 80 in a few months and I’ve got a wife that’s in a difficult health situation and I need to pay attention to her and I’ve got three daughters that I don’t think can do this,” Mackie said.

Local activists and residents are now asking Wake Forest leaders to deny the zoning request which has not yet been discussed.

The town of Wake Forest released a statement which says:

“This case is currently proceeding through the normal legislative process. If the project comes before the Board of Commissioners, the board will review the case comprehensively, including impacts on adjacent uses. Until that time, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”