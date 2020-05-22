Wake Forest restaurant, The Blood Connection team up for Memorial Day weekend blood drive

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Showmars is teaming up with The Blood Connection to put on a blood drive over Memorial Day weekend.
The blood drive is happening at the restaurant location in Wake Forest on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is not needed and walk-ins are available.
Matt Querry, Showmars operator, says the goal is to encourage more people to give blood during the pandemic.
“We recognize that the need of blood donors is high and especially high during times of crisis and we just wanted to find a way to help facilitate a way for community donors to give that blood,” Querry said.
Blood donors can also get a free antibody test to see if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
