RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break has closed a key road in Raleigh during Friday evening’s rush hour.

Wake Forest Road was closed starting around 4:30 p.m. near St. Albans Drive, according to Raleigh officials.

The road is closed between St. Albans Drive and Dresser Court, which is a couple of blocks north of Interstate 440.

Raleigh police said the water main break might take all weekend to repair — meaning the road will be closed beyond Friday night.

The city of Raleigh said detours are in place.

“Please avoid this area if possible,” the city said in a news release.

An NCDOT map showed traffic gridlock around the area of the road closure.