RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break has closed a key road in Raleigh during Friday evening’s rush hour.
Wake Forest Road was closed starting around 4:30 p.m. near St. Albans Drive, according to Raleigh officials.
The road is closed between St. Albans Drive and Dresser Court, which is a couple of blocks north of Interstate 440.
Raleigh police said the water main break might take all weekend to repair — meaning the road will be closed beyond Friday night.
The city of Raleigh said detours are in place.
“Please avoid this area if possible,” the city said in a news release.
An NCDOT map showed traffic gridlock around the area of the road closure.