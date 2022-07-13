Downed power lines are blocking traffic in multiple areas of Wake Forest (Bill Crabtree/Wake Forest PIO).

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed power lines are creating hazardous driving conditions in Wake Forest Wednesday night.

N. Main Street from West Chestnut Avenue to Barnford Mill Road and Harris Road from N. Main Street to Barnford Mill Road are closed indefinitely due to a downed power line, Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree told CBS 17.

Crabtree said motorists are asked to avoid the area.

CBS 17 will update this article when any information is given for when the areas will be reopened.