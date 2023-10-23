WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Monday morning in Wake Forest, according to police.

At 3:20 a.m., Wake Forest police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Abercrombie Road. After arriving, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and detectives are on scene determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Tip Line at 919-435-9610. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.