Wake Forest teen battling cancer is back on the pitcher’s mound thanks to prayers and support

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Kaden Payne spent weeks in the hospital as he underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer.

As you can imagine, a tough process.

These days, Payne is getting back to what he’s passionate about — baseball.

“With baseball coming back. I want to be treated like everyone else is. If I go out there and strike people out, I’m obviously normal,” Payne said as he smiled.

Payne recently pitched in his first scrimmage for Wake Forest High School. He’s doing it as he continues chemo.

“It’s like riding a bike pretty much. It didn’t take me long to catch up where I was,” Payne said.

He said he’s also finding his touch on the mound.

“The last one I was actually trying was 87 [mph] and I was going 80 percent,” Payne said.

Payne’s mother says baseball is helping her son.

“This weekend he just finished up his chemo and he has the game to look forward to on Friday and it kind of pushes him to get through the chemo days,” said mom Stephanie Varela.

As the Wake Forest High junior continues to fight cancer, the community continues to rally around him and his family.

Community members and his baseball family started the hashtag, #FightWithKaden last year and a GoFundMe page.

“Thank you for just picking me when I was just at my lowest point. Just carrying me back to what I’m feeling now. I feel perfectly fine. I feel healthy. The prayers I get I can just feel them working,” Payne said.