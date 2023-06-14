A burned Wake Forest teen is back home with his family after roughly seven weeks in the hospital.

Mason Dark was burned after imitating something from social media that involved a can of spray paint and a lighter. A group of friends welcomed him home from the hospital Wednesday.

“I was just waiting to get out to see them,” Mason said.

Mason’s mother, Holli Dark, said 76% of her son’s body was burned. She was able to see him hug and greet friends months before doctors expected. She said seeing the welcome is surreal.

“To see them all together here in one place welcoming him home is something we had hoped for, but we weren’t sure that would happen,” Holli said.

Doctors expected Mason to be in the hospital for six months. He said the toughest part was eating enough calories to help his skin heal.

In addition to loading up on calories, he hit goals in physical therapy. Holli said doctors could not even believe how good his latest bloodwork was.

“Nobody can even come up with any answers, like it just doesn’t make sense like how he’s done what he’s done,” Holli said.

She said the toughest part is now seeing her son piece together everything he went through, and learning what the road ahead will be like. She said he will have weekly clinics and need to wear compression garments.

“I’m just waiting for my skin to heal so I can go back outside, to how I was before,” Mason said. “So I can go to, like, the pool and stuff like that.”

The 16-year-old has a message for teens.

“Don’t play with fire, fire’s a real thing,” Mason said.

Holli said the goal is for Mason to be back at school in the fall for his junior year at Heritage High School, just probably not on the football field. She’s not ruling out that possibility though.

“I think it might also have something inside of him that’s going to push and prove that wrong,” Holli said. “Just like he’s said, you know, six months and it’s been six and a half weeks and we’re out of here, which again God has just been so amazing.”

She said everyone in the community has been so caring and supportive, and that knowing they were not alone made the journey easier.