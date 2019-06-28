Breaking News
Wake Forest townhomes damaged by fire; firefighters still on scene

Wake County News

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire Friday afternoon that has damaged at least two townhomes off Burlington Mills Road.

Multiple fire departments, including Wake Forest and Rolesville, responded to the call around 3 p.m. from a complex on Gross Avenue.

Wake Forest Fire Chief Ron Early told CBS 17 at least two units are involved.

The Northern Wake Fire Department asked the public to avoid the Ligon Mill Road and Gross Avenue area.

No one was injured in the fire.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

