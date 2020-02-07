Wake Forest triple stabbing suspect out of hospital, set to appear in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 38-year-old Raleigh woman charged in a triple stabbing earlier this week has been discharged from the hospital and is set to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Rebecca Ashley Nelson, 38, was being treated at a medical facility following the fatal stabbing in Wake Forest Tuesday night.

Police say Nelson stabbed Terry Carter and two others at a home on Fairway Drive. The neighborhood is off of Capital Boulevard and near Joyner Park.

Court documents released Friday say Rebecca Nelson arrived at the Fairway Drive home Tuesday evening with her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

While standing the in front lawn, she got into an argument with her estranged wife, Suzanne Nelson.

Rebecca Nelson pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the 7-year-old, court documents say.

She then stabbed her estranged wife in the neck, the search warrant says.

At that point, Tery Carter and his wife, Susan, tried to intervene.

Rebecca Nelson stabbed Terry Carter multiple times in the “upper torso” area, the document says. Susan Carter was stabbed in the arm.

Rebecca Nelson then drove off from the scene.

Susan Carter was taken to WakeMed where her wound was stitched up. Suzanne Nelson’s neck wound was stitched up as well, court documents say.

Rebecca Nelson (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Terry Carter died from his injuries at the hospital.

Later Tuesday night, deputies responded to a call about a bloody woman who entered The Pop Shop, a convenience store in Mebane. Orange County authorities later confirmed the woman to be Nelson.

The caller said the woman said she had been stabbed in Wake Forest, but a responding deputy determined she was not hurt and the blood wasn’t her own, a news release said.

The video obtained by CBS 17 shows Nelson walk in and look down at her hands and clothes while talking to the clerk.

Responding deputies reported Rebeca Nelson admitted to stabbing a family member in the heart during an argument with her wife, court document say.

Rebecca Nelson was released from the hospital Friday and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

She has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

She appeared before a Wake County judge Friday afternoon who appointed Rebecca Nelson a public defender.

She’s scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 27.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: