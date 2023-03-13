DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday after a wrong-way, head-on collision involving a Durham officer sent them both to the hospital.

Mikael Young, of Wake Forest, crashed into the officer head-on at around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 3800 block of N.C. 55, a release from the Durham Police Department said on Sunday.

Officer Christopher Stone was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger sedan southbound at the time of the accident. Young, who police said was impaired behind the wheel of a 2014 Toyota Camry, then crossed into the southbound lane while traveling north.

On Sunday, police said Young had been charged with driving while impaired, driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway and reckless driving.

On Monday, a felony charge of serious injury by vehicle was added.

Following her release from the hospital on Sunday, Durham police said Young was arrested at her home by Wake Forest police. She was then transported to the Wake County Jail where she received a $15,000 secured bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court May 12 for the initial three charges, according to police. Her first appearance for the felony has not been set at this time.

CBS 17 reached out for an update on officer Stone’s condition. He was released from the hospital at 2 p.m. on Sunday and is at home recovering, Durham police said.