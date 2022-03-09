WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – In less than two weeks, 2 million people have fled to other countries to escape the war in Ukraine. A Wake Forest woman, who moved from the Ukraine to the U.S. 12 years ago, is desperately trying to find a way to get her sister and nephews to North Carolina.

Nataliia Odell and her sister have always been close, but now it feels as if they’re living in different worlds. Odell is in Wake Forest and her sister in Poland, where she fled after escaping the war in Ukraine.

She left with her 15-year-old son and 2-year-old twins, grateful for the accommodations Poland is providing, but alone in a country where she doesn’t know anyone or speak the language.

“She’s crying every day that she wants to go back home to Ukraine, and I say, ‘I’m so sorry that I cannot get you here,’ because it’s very hard to come here to United States,” Odell said. “I have a house. I can provide her everything. I just don’t want her to stress.”

Odell said her sister hopes to get a visa to stay with her temporarily, but she hasn’t been able to get one. According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Poland, demand is extremely high, availability is low, and wait times are long.

North Carolina Congresswoman Deborah Ross said she feels for those struggling.

“I know that my colleagues in Congress are working on this,” she said. “I know that the Biden administration is offering more Temporary Protected Status which, of course, is a first step.”

That status allows Ukrainians who were in the U.S. by March 1 to remain for 18 months. Odell hopes something can also be done to help Ukrainians with families in the U.S. get here as quickly as possible.

“I would like to ask the government to help bring our relatives to our family,” she said.

When the war ends, she hopes her sister can go home to Ukraine, a country they both love dearly.