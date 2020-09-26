Wake Forest woman starts non-profit seeking to help dogs with special needs

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new non-profit aims to rescue dogs with medical and special needs who otherwise might be euthanized, and find them permanent homes.

“I’ve been fostering and rescuing special needs for about seven years now and I wanted to open my own rescue that specialized in that,” said Nicole Kincaid, a longtime rescue dog owner who recently founded Perfectly Imperfect Pups.

“We feel all dogs should be given a chance,” she added.

The new group, called Perfectly Imperfect Pups, takes in dogs who need extra care and attention, and connects them with foster families.

“We take everything from deaf, blind, ones that don’t have use of all of their limbs, ones that need to lose a limb, which I lovingly call a Tripod,” said Kincaid.

“These are the dogs at the shelters, especially the shelters, they don’t have the capacity to be able to take care of them,” she explained. “So their life expectancy in a shelter is very short, so they need rescues to jump in and grab them when they can.”

Perfectly Imperfect Pups doesn’t have a physical location, so Kincaid can only take in dogs when there’s a foster home available.

She’s looking for people who have the time and patience to foster an imperfect pup, and prepare them ready for adoption.

“We’ve has a few inquires about fostering, but not enough yet, we need some more,” Kincaid said of the need. “We supply everything; all the supplies, medical, nothing comes out of their pocket. They just have to give a little love to a dog.”

For more information on fostering or adopting a dogs visit https://pipsrescue.org/

