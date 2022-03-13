WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The war in Ukraine has split up thousands of families, including that of a Wake Forest woman.

Her family, who lives in Ukraine, is now divided among three countries – her mother is here, unable to return home after visiting for Christmas. Her sister and nephews are refugees in Poland, and her father remains in Ukraine as the war rages.

Nataliia Odell’s mother and father took a picture in the airport just before her mom flew to North Carolina for Christmas.

The trip was supposed to last two months, but just as she was about to fly home to Ukraine, Russia invaded.

“Her tickets were canceled,” explained Odell. “Now she cannot go home, and she has to stay here until everything will stop.”

Odell is grateful her mother is safe from the war, but her father is still in Ukraine.

“He will never leave Ukraine,” noting that he is old enough to leave. “He said, ‘I will protect our country, our home.'”

During the day, he cares for his animals and helps people who are trying to get to safety, and all night, he volunteers with the war effort.

“He never gives up in any situation,” Odell recalled. “I remember even when I was a child. He always makes you think positive that life is beautiful and you never need to worry about anything.”

As life becomes more and more dangerous in Ukraine, though, Odell can’t help but fear for her father, who is not only living without his wife, but without his other daughter, Odell’s sister, who fled to Poland to protect her young children.

“I worry about my dad every day because he’s a very good dad, and he’s very brave,” Odell explained. “I’m worried about my sister. I worry about my nephews. I worry about Ukrainian people.”

She worries about the country she loves – her home for most of her life, and she prays it won’t be too long until her family is together again.

“God bless Ukraine,” she said quietly. “I want to see that war stop.”