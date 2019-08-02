Wake Forest works to ensure pool is clear of crypto

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after the Town of Wake Forest temporarily closed a pool as a precaution over fears of a highly contagious parasite – CBS 17’s Michael Hyland went to town officials about the situation.

The Town said a person who contracted Cryptosporidium, or Crypto, at a different location later visited Holding Park Aquatic Center.

The person infected with Crypto visited HPAC before they started showing symptoms.

