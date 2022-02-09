Wake Forest’s newest firefighter has four legs, good nose

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Your typical firefighter has two legs and two thumbs but Marshall is not your typical emergency responder.

The 16-month-old black Labrador is the Wake Forest Fire Department’s newest recruit. K-9 Marshall is from Bogota, Colombia. He is the department’s first, and only, four-legged recruit.

Marshall is an ignitable liquid detecting canine. The town says he will help determine the start of a fire by using his impressive sense of smell. Marshall is trained to find flammable liquids once a fire has been extinguished.

K-9 Marshall started work Monday. Marshall’s handler is Battalion Chief Jeremey Blake, a certified fire investigator.

Marshall and Battalion Chief Blake will also assist agencies across the state to determine the origin and causes of fires. The Town said their new K-9 will also participate in community outreach events.

“We are extremely excited to have Marshall on board as the newest member of our team,” said Fire Chief Ron Early. “We are all looking forward to working with him to keep our residents safe.”

The town’s police department has four canine teams. Those teams help track down missing or wanted people or items, search buildings, and can detect the presence of illegal drugs through smell.