Wake health officials confirm 3rd COVID-19 outbreak at Garner residential care facility

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials have confirmed another outbreak at a residential care facility in Garner.

The outbreak was reported at Strategic Behavioral Center, located at 3200 Waterfield Drive. This is the third outbreak at this location. The previous outbreaks occurred in July 2020 and February.

No additional information about residents or employees within the facility was disclosed.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

Under NCDHHS Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen’s Order No. 3, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days. This includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

In addition, the county recommends that these facilities should follow the NCDHHS guidelines, which include: