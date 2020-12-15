Wake, Hoke suspects among 16 charged in Myrtle Beach shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – Myrtle Beach charged 16 people after a shoplifting operation. Of them, two are from Wake County and one is from Hoke County, a news release said.

Police said the multi-day operation was designed to target and identify shoplifters at retail establishments.

Alyssa Gunther, 25, of Fuquay-Varina; David Jacobson, 23, of Cary; and Demorris Jones, 29, of Raeford are all charged with one count of shoplifting.

Five of the suspects face drug charges in addition to shoplifting, police said.

“This operation is the first in an ongoing partnership and continued initiative,” said Chief Amy Prock. “This crime impacts our city considerably. We will continue to hold those accountable by working with our community business partners, our law enforcement partners, and our Intelligence Unit. If you see something, say something.”