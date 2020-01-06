Wake is richest county in NC, study finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With a median household income of $76,956 – Wake County is the richest county in North Carolina, according to a study by 24/7 Wall Street.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall Street looked at median incomes and other facts such as education level and unemployment rates to compile their list.

Wake County’s median income is more than $24,000 more than the state average of $52,413.

The county’s October 2019 unemployment rate was 3.1 percent – as compared to 4 percent across North Carolina.

Fifty-one percent of Wake County has a bachelor’s degree, the study says.

Median income varies wildly across the richest counties in the U.S.

The county with the highest median income in the U.S.? Virginia’s Loudoun County at $136,268. The state average is $71,564. Loudoun County is northwest of Washington – part of Dulles International Airport is in Loudon County.

Maryland’s Howard County has the second-highest median income – $117,730. Howard County is just west of Baltimore The state’s average is higher than that of Wake County at $81,868.

Beaufort County is the richest in South Carolina. Its median income is $63,110. Beaufort County is home to Hilton Head.

