Wake, Johnston county crews battle fire in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a church building in Wendell Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. at Riley Hill Baptist Church Family Life Center, in the 5900 block of Riley Hill Road, which is about two miles northwest of Zebulon.

Crews from Wake and Johnston counties are working to extinguish the fire. Large plumes of smoke were visible coming from the area of the fire.

No other information was available.

