Wake Med’s new Center for Community Health in Raleigh. (Photo courtesy of Wake Med)

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Med held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially open its new Center for Community Health.

This center, at 2600 New Bern Ave., is not the first of its kind but its an innovative model to provide mental, physical, and emotional help to whoever needs it — at no cost.

The opening of the new center aligns with the hospitals goal to provide adequate care and preventative services to all. It features new exam rooms, tools, and labs.

Dr. Brian Klausner, who practices medicine at Wake Med, said it’s a better way to understand the needs of patients who frequently come in and out of their emergency rooms.

“How do we stabilize that, how do we better embed them into our community resources, clinics, and support that can ultimately improve this patients care in the long term,” Klausner said.

Case Managers Vinett D. and Christy L. said this is something they need. It allows them to meet their patients face-to-face in a safe and confidential environment.

“Once they’re discharged, they may be homeless, they may be discharged in shelters and with a place like this, we have doctors and physicians and behavioral-health specialist who can work with them,” Christy told CBS 17.

Thanks to the Wake Med Foundation, some patients don’t have to pay the tab.

“The Wake Med Foundation funds the community case management program, yes there is no cost to our patients. We’re not billing Medicaid, we’re not billing Medicare,” Vinett said.

The center will work closely with the hospital to identify those patients who are the most in need of help.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to really and hopefully better address these diseases and pathologies, that historically we might not have been able to address.” Klausner said.

Before anyone can receive any type of service they must first go through the emergency department.

