Wake, other counties experiencing volunteer firefighter shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The need for volunteer firefighters is growing across North Carolina.

“I started as a volunteer firefighter in 1984,” said Battalion Chief A.C. Rich with the Youngsville Fire Department.

Rich then worked his way up through the Raleigh Fire Department and is now a battalion chief at Youngsville Fire Department.

“We’re generally there first if we need to be and it’s very rewarding,” said Rich. “The reward of helping people, being able to help someone out when it’s probably technically one of their worst days – that’s really the drive behind generally all public safety.”

His department is one of several experiencing volunteer firefighter shortages. He says much of it has to do with people having busier lives and working in urban areas.

FEMA reports 72 percent of firefighters in North Carolina are volunteers. A dozen counties in the area surrounding Wake are at-risk with volunteer shortages.

“Volunteers are immeasurable,” said Capt. Glenn Clapp with the Fairview Fire Department.



Clapp with the Fairview Fire Department is working to get more volunteers.

“It’s a wide spectrum of opportunities and it’s great to be a part of it,” said Clapp. “It’s a great opportunity for persons to be active in their community. The camaraderie is unmatched.”

There are options from community outreach to medical to riding calls.

The North Carolina Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs launched an initiative to recruit and retain more volunteers.

“Volunteerism is not only very beneficial to the community, it’s more cost effective,” said Rich.

More volunteers also means faster response times and overall efficiency.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, click here.