Wake Research looking for volunteers to test plant-based COVID-19 vaccine made at RTP

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More people are eligible for COVID vaccines, but with shots still in limited supply, researchers continue to study new kinds of vaccines.

Scientists right here in the Triangle are manufacturing a new type of vaccine and researchers are looking for volunteers to test it.

Unlike other already-authorized COVID vaccines, this vaccine candidate, made by Medicago is derived from plants.

Dr. Matthew Hong is the principal investigator for the Medicago vaccine trial at Wake Research. “They’ve figured out a way to introduce DNA into a plant to make the plant produce spike proteins for coronavirus,” explained Hong. “I’ve been describing it as making a smoothie out of the plant basically blenderizing it and then extracting this protein from the plant and using that as a vaccine for the coronavirus.”

Medicago makes the vaccines, some of them at the company’s facility in RTP. The shots contain particles that mimic the coronavirus, but can’t actually infect people. They also use an adjuvant made by GlaxoSmithKline to improve immune response. According to the company, the two-dose vaccine showed promising results in early trials.

Now Wake Research is looking for about 400 volunteers to test it. They will be part of a larger study of about 30,000 volunteers around the world.

“Is it difficult out to recruit people right now when we have three known effective vaccines available?” CBS 17’s Maggie Newland asked Hong.

“That’s one of the big hurdles,” he responded. “Ethically, we’re not going to talk anybody out of getting a vaccine, so they do have to volunteer knowing well… that they may be denying themselves a vaccine in order to participate in the study.”

Hong, who leads multiple vaccine trials for Wake Research, says even though we have vaccines that work, it’s important to continue testing new types of shots to increase the supply as the world continues to fight this virus.

“You don’t just stop,” he said. “We are already seeing how these variants are arising around the world, but also in the United States. This isn’t over by a long shot, so to just rest on the laurels and say we finished it, it really isn’t a good idea.”

If you want more information, click here or call 919-645-9210.

You can also view out all enrolling studies here.