RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Over the last year, objections to books in schools have gained more and more attention.

“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian”, “Gender Queer”, “George” and “Lawn Boy” are just four books that have been surrounded by controversy in North Carolina.

Renee Sekel knows there are some books that aren’t appropriate for her own kids.

“That’s my job as a parent, right? Is to be aware of what they’re reading, ask them, talk to them and decide for my kid which books they shouldn’t have access to,” said Sekel.

However, she doesn’t think what one parent objects to should apply to every child. It’s why as founder of Save Our Schools NC, she’s worked to keep books from being banned in schools.

“Let parents parent their children instead of asking the school system to shield all kids from anything that any parent somewhere ever might find offensive,” she said.

Now, Wake County Public Schools is laying out a five-step plan in the event a book is challenged.

The process will start with a meeting between a parent or guardian and the principal of their child’s school to try. The parent or guardian will be asked to fill out a Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Materials form, and if they choose to escalate their concerns, could file a formal challenge with the district.

The 30-day process would require the committee to:

Read in full the challenged material; Read reviews of the material from professional sources; Examine the reconsideration form and any other information submitted

by the parent/guardian complainant; Form opinions based on the material as a whole and not on isolated

passages, scenes, or segments; Review N.C.G.S.115C-98; and Meet in accordance with the North Carolina Open Meetings law in

order to make a determination on the reconsideration request.

The five-person team is made up of a media coordinator, school counselor, two parents or guardians and two teachers who are specialists in the topic being challenged.

“I want to honor their expertise,” Sekel said. “I don’t know that. And so it allows that perspective to be shown and balanced against the concerns of families.”

As the new process rolls out, Sekel hopes it can create a better balance.

“Between hearing the concerns of actual parents in our school system and honoring the first amendment rights of our students who have the right to explore different ideas,” said Sekel.

If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the committee’s decision, an appeal can be made with a secondary committee. The complainant would have wait two years to re-challenge a book if they are still unsatisfied.