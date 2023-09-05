CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus drivers for Wake County Public Schools will soon see bigger paychecks. On Tuesday evening, the school board approved a new bus driver recruitment and retention incentive package.

Under the new program, new bus drivers will receive a $1,200 signing bonus with their first paycheck. Driver previously saw that bonus distributed in increments throughout the year.

In order to keep current drivers, a $1,000 annual bonus will be paid to drivers in mid-September. In addition, the district is continuing to offer a monthly $200 bonus for transportation staff who have perfect attendance with a $2,000 limit per year.

It will cost the district $625,000 to support the new incentive program.

Wake County school district leaders say they expect to hire four to six new bus drivers a week in Sept. and Oct.. At least 17 people are on track to start driving for the district soon.

To help with recruitment efforts, the district has also offered to pay non-transportation employees with a CDL license to drive a bus route in addition to their normal job.

The district has offered to pay for CDL license fees for non district staff as well.

Bus driver pay starts at $17.20 an hour.

On the first week of school, district leaders said 96 percent of buses arrived to school before the bell rang. There are currently 29 bus routes are currently scheduled to get kids to school after the bell rings because of the driver shortage.

The current driver shortage means some students get to school early or leave late. Teachers and other employees will be paid to supervise those students in what they’re calling learning labs.