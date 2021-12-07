Wake school leaders approve raises for employees, including $15 minimum wage non-certified staff

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County school leaders Tuesday night approved raising pay for non-certified support staff to $15 an hour with increases of 30 percent or more going to the employees in the lowest pay grades.

Under the proposal adopted by the school board, bus drivers will see their starting hourly pay go from $15 to $16.20. The maximum pay increased from $23.27 to $24.20.

Instructional assistants will also see starting pay rise to $16.20. Previously, an IA had to work for the district for almost 30 years to reach that pay grade. Their pay will max out at $24.20 an hour.

The WCPSS board approved the pay raises. @WNCN https://t.co/C4SroQZWTj — Gilat Melamed (@gilat_melamed) December 8, 2021

Wake NCAE President Kristin Beller said the group is fighting for a $17 minimum wage for non-certified staff, but said Tuesday was a step in the right direction.