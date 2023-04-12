CARY N.C. (WNCN) — Staff pay raises and building maintenance top the list in Wake County School’s proposed $2 billion operating budget.

The proposal asks Wake County for roughly $650 million—that’s 55.8 million more dollars than the district received for this school year.

Educators and support staff flooded into the Wake County Board Meeting Tuesday night, asking for better facilities and higher pay.

The largest chunk of superintendent Catty Moore’s proposed budget would go toward salaries and benefits.

“Our people are our greatest strength,” Moore said. “This item continues the multi-year plan to better align salaries with cost of living increases and market rates to recruit and retain the best talent.”

The proposal would increase the district’s minimum wage to $17 an hour or a minimum 4% pay increase.

Then, for certified staff, pay would be upped by 4.5%.

“The multi-year priorities have not changed, the need for improving compensation has not changed,” WCPSS chief business officer David Neter said.

What has changed is pandemic-era funding.

Wake County Schools received almost $500 million in federal funds for one-time pandemic relief. However, with that eventually ending, district leaders are looking at alternate ways to keep funding more than $30 million of expanded initiatives that were originally paid for by federal dollars.

The new proposal would ask Wake County for $12 million to go toward maintenance.

They’re also looking for additional $2 million in local funds to support behavioral health and add new counselors.