RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday night, North Carolina leaders invited people to envision where Wake County could be decades from now in the State of the County Address.

The theme for Tuesday’s address at the North Carolina Art Museum was “Painting a Picture of our Future.”

But the future isn’t cheap.

Officials advocated that more public dollars should go to housing, education, public spaces and transportation.

“Average communities react, good communities plan, but great communities both plan and invest,” Wake County chair Sig Hutchinson said.

Wake County is growing by more than 62 people per day on average, or more than 22,600 people a year.

But to keep the momentum rolling, Hutchinson said the way the area grows will make or break Triangle communities.

He wants to see affordable housing centered around public transit and more ways to protect open space.

“Affordable housing, transportation, transit, municipalities, the trifecta of investing success,” Hutchinson said. “And as good as we are today, we are going to have to do more.”

The county has a comprehensive plan for how municipalities will work together to accommodate growth over the next decade called “Plan Wake.” Click here to view the full plan.

Raleigh Chamber’s CEO Adrienne Cole spoke on the importance of attracting major companies to the area.

“We want each of our municipalities in Wake County to have sites ready to go to compete for the next Apple,” Cole said.

Throughout the presentation, leaders pushed three bonds on the Nov. ballot, that would increase taxes to give hundreds of millions of dollars to Wake County Public Schools, Wake Tech Community College and two dozen parks projects.

“Many of our schools were built more than 30 years ago during our county’s boom period,” WCPSS Superintendent Catty Moore said. “Those schools are showing their age.”

“The future is one where growth is distributed and people are connected to employment opportunities, workforce education and economic prosperity,” Wake Tech president Scott Ralls said.