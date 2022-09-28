RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester.

The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that can transfer to Shaw toward a four-year college degree.

Officials with the schools said the decision was made “in the spirit of academic cooperation, with the goal of offering students additional pathways for academic success.”

Shaw University and Wake Tech offficials gather to sign and celebrate the new agreement. (Courtesy Valerie Fields)

Dr. Paulette Dillard, President of Shaw University, said this new partnership is “a significant milestone for both institutions and a great opportunity for students seeking to complete a four-year degree program.”

“By combining our strengths in technology-based training, Shaw and Wake Tech are enhancing workforce

development and securing the pipeline for skilled technology professionals in the future,” Dillard added.

According to the agreement, any Wake Tech student enrolling at Shaw may transfer up to 70 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree.

All academic coursework completed at Wake Tech for which a student has earned a grade of C- or higher is fully transferable to Shaw University.

Transfer students can complete four-year degrees in the general concentration of Computer Science or in the Cyber Operations concentration of Computer Science.