Wake Tech breaks ground on new Wendell campus

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction is underway in Wendell for Wake Technical Community College’s new campus.

They’re calling this new campus “Eastern Wake 4.0” and it’s being built down the street from East Wake High School.

Wake Tech says this new campus will host a smart manufacturing program, biopharmaceutical labs and a tower technician apprentice program.

Wake Tech’s EMT program will also move to the eastern campus once it’s completed.

“This is an end of the county where compared to the others, students who graduate from the high school don’t pursue college at the same rate. We think we can make a difference in that way,” said Scott Ralls, Wake Tech’s president.

College leaders say they’ve spoken with community leaders who believe this can lead to business growth.

“We think we can make an economic and jobs difference in Eastern Wake, in this part of the county,” Ralls said.

The school says its first building should be open for classes by fall of 2023.