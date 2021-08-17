Wake Tech donates 6 acres for affordable housing with 30% set aside for students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech announced Tuesday that it is donating 6 acres of land on Chapanoke Road to Wake County leaders who will then build affordable housing units right across from the school’s public safety education center.

Thirty percent of those homes will go to Wake Tech students who meet certain requirements.

“Many of the people we serve live in Wake County, aspire to stay in Wake County,” said Dr. Scott Ralls, president of Wake Tech.

County leaders point out the homes will be close to grocery stores, pharmacies, and public transit. This comes at a time when so many people are struggling to find inexpensive homes across the county.

“Housing costs should only be 30 percent of your budget, and if you work a minimum wage job, that’s only $400 a month. And that’s impossible in Wake County without partnerships like this,” said Vickie Adamson, vice-chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

CBS 17 asked a county spokesperson how many units would be built, when it would be finished, and how much residents would have to pay for it. She said they should know that by the end of the year when they’ve secured a developer.