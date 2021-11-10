Wake Tech focuses on Veterans initiatives at its campuses, across NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is learning about plans to expand veterans services at colleges across North Carolina.

During a Veterans Day ceremony at Wake Tech on Wednesday, school leaders announced a proclamation from Gov. Roy Cooper designating North Carolina as a veteran-friendly state. The Dean of Veterans Programs, Marilyn Terrill, said the proclamation will lead to more education and employment initiatives for veterans statewide.

Wake Tech also said it’s adding or expanding its services in the future and retooling its veterans’ orientation to make sure students know it’s available to them.

“We are including additional programs for them to make sure that they’re aware of our wellness, our advising,” Marilyn Terrill said. “We want to make sure they’re aware of all the services that we have for them.”

Finally, Wake Tech said it has nearly 900 veterans and their family members enrolled at its campuses.