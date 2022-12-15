RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One by one, dozens of cadets walked across the Wake Tech stage on Thursday, shaking hands with mentors and new colleagues.

The cadets are graduates of Wake Tech’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T) Academy.

​Jonathan Gregory, Dean of Public Safety at Wake Tech, says it’s the largest class the school has seen in years.

“I can’t speak as to why we have such a large class. There’s a lot going on within the profession,” said Gregory. “There’s a lot of need in the community and it seems as if these students are coming out and they want to be a part of that need. They want to be a part of that change.”

Gregory says it’s a good thing as many departments and offices are recovering from shortages.

“I think it will help fill those vacancies again,” said Gregory. “When we are short on personnel in the field it creates a lack of service time responding to calls so by being able to have individuals within the service area we can better provide a service that’s much needed for the community.”

Graduates of the program have to go through 768 hours of training and cadets are required to pass the physical ability test, search and rescue, physical agility and mental alertness drills.

On Thursday, cadets got to hear from the Jason Armstrong, Chief of Police for the Apex Police Department. He shared a few words of wisdom for the graduates.

“One thing that’s going to be key is you’re going to see things and you’re going to learn things that can help you and you’re going to see things that may not help you or could be harmful to you and you want to make sure that you’re wringing those things out,” said Armstrong.

Wake Tech says most of the people who graduated already have jobs lined up with law enforcement agencies in the area.

The next round of BLET training begins in January. You can learn more about the program here.