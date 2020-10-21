Wake Tech holding first-ever ‘Virtual Open House’ this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Tech is holding their first Virtual Open House this week.

According to a press release, the open house “is a great opportunity for high school students, parents, guidance counselors, adult learners, and the unemployed to learn more about the college’s wide array of degree programs, academic resources, and support services.”

The school held their first open house on Monday and are holding two more – one on Wednesday and another on Saturday.

Wednesday’s session is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During the two-hour session, prospective students will have the opportunity to:

• Hear from Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls

• Get an overview of university transfer and career and technical programs

• Learn about the admissions process

• Listen to a financial aid overview

• Hear student testimonials about their Wake Tech experience

Each session will allow attendees time at the end to chat live with school program representatives and specialists from the admissions department.

To get more information and to register for a session, click here.

