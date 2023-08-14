RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday was the first day of classes for students at Wake Technical Community College and the school’s president is surprising random students this week with much-needed financial aid.

Dr. Scott Ralls is giving out nearly a dozen $250 “golden ticket” book scholarships his week at Wake Tech’s campuses. He’s listening to each student’s story and giving it to students who could use the help.

“They come from different places and for different reasons but all with a goal of furthering their aspirations,” Ralls said.

Nicholas Pavlides received the “golden ticket” after his first class Monday morning after a talk with Ralls.

“I thought I was just having a conversation with someone who was just helping give directions,” Pavlides said.

Wake Tech is offering free books this semester through a pilot program for students who filled out the FAFSA.

Students will have to pay for books next semester but Ralls says the prices should be significantly lower.