Wake Tech offering up to $2,800 in free tuition starting this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For anyone with college loans, the idea of free tuition sounds like a great idea.

Now, Wake Tech is offering free tuition to some members of the class of 2021.

Students of any age who completed an adult high school diploma or GED during the 2021 calendar year qualify.

You can receive anywhere from $700 to $2,800 per academic year for two years, starting this fall.

The amount will depend on family income, as established by the form for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Most students with family income up to $90,000 will be eligible and part-time students may receive partial awards.

To find out if you qualify, click here for more information.