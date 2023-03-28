RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech students in culinary arts can now earn bachelor’s degrees through a new partnership with Johnson and Wales University.

Tuesday, the school held a signing ceremony at the school.

The new partnership allows those students in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts associate degree programs to pursue JWU’s bachelor’s degrees in three food programs: applied food science, food and beverage industry, and food and beverage entrepreneurship.

The advanced degrees will expand business and management training for culinary and baking graduates and prepare them for high-demand careers.

Students CBS 17 spoke with said they’re excited for the new program.

They said with Wake Tech’s degree program they’ve already learned all kinds of new skills.

“Definitely a sense of urgency is something that we push big in the kitchen … and then timing and cleanliness, just cleaning as you go, they’re definitely very important skills to have,” Isabella Romano, a culinary arts student, said.

There are currently 175 students enrolled in the culinary arts degree program. 150 students are pursuing baking and pastry arts degree program.