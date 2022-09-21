APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot.

On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site in Apex, near the intersection of U.S. 1, N.C. 55 and the Triangle Expressway.

This new location would replace the space the college is currently leasing in Cary—but all depends on if voters pass a $353.2 million Wake Tech workforce bond initiative.

Wake Tech’s president, Dr. Scott Ralls, tells CBS 17 the growth happening in this part of the county is driving the need for expansion.

“This is a place we need to be because of that growth, we needed a permanent site. We were able to find an accessible site that we can grow from in a part of the county that’s booming job-wise,” Ralls said.

That bond would also pay for the expansion of the Perry Health Sciences campus near WakeMed and a new building at the RTP campus for cybersecurity and IT training.