Wake Tech police academy grads welcomed as Triangle law enforcement deals with staff shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement agencies in the Triangle are dealing with staffing shortages, including both Raleigh and Durham’s police departments.

Those agencies have a reason for hope after more than a dozen Wake County Technical College students graduated from their police training academy Friday morning.

Family and friends were there cheering on the 13 new graduates of Wake Tech’s basic law enforcement training course.

Several of them already have jobs lined up.

Graduate Felicia Lockhart will start investigative work for the North Carolina Revenue Department.

As a Black woman with two daughters, Lockhart says she understands the concerns about policing right now but she wants to paint a different picture of law enforcement for her children.

“It’s definitely increased my mission to want to be a light and to want to shine a brighter light on the profession as an African-American woman,” Lockhart said.

The next round of training at Wake Tech begins next month.