Wake Tech program helps foster young adults through college process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Life that leads to foster care often starts with domestic abuse — like it did with Kiona Cole.

“My face was really messed up. I tried to go home and get some clothes one day and the officer saw me and thought I had broken bones in my face. From that day forward I was placed into a foster home,” Cole told CBS17.

Using her own determination Cole became the first in her family to graduate high school.

But, college? Cole wasn’t sure where to even start.

“I want to prove to my parents and whoever doubted me that I am somebody and I will be somebody and I’m going to change something in this world. Somebody’s going to remember me,” Cole said.

Luckily Cole found Michelle Blackmon — or Michelle Blackmon found Cole.

Cole tearfully explained, “she pushed me she helped me. Even through my down time she was there.”

Navigating admission to Wake Tech, helping her find financial aid, offering support where otherwise it doesn’t exist, Blackmon does it all.

She is the Wake Tech Program Coordinator and runs the Foster and Bright Futures Program.

“When I say I’m going to be here for you, you can call me, you can text me and whatever you need to help you through that I’m going to be there to do it,” said Blackmon.

The program is funded by private and public money including corporate and personal donations. It’s a commitment that has already made Christmas brighter for participating students. Donors recently helped fulfill a number of holiday wish lists.

Blackmon says students tell her they still worry about stigma.

“This is nothing that they have done to put themselves into this position so we want the community to understand that they have the opportunity to attend college just like any other student,” said Blackmon.

Cole hopes to get her degree in cosmetology to help build a better life for her son.

“Don’t let nobody tell you you can’t do it. You can do it. You can be a big success. You can change something as well. You keep going you can sacrifice you can become anything you want to become” said Cole.

