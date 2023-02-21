RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More funding is coming to Wake Tech for its new EV program.

Tuesday, Wake Tech announced $939,041 in federal funding for their new program, “Grid to Plug to Wheels: Technician Training for Safe and Efficient Electric Vehicle Power Utilization and Maintenance.”

Wake Tech President Scott Ralls, Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, Shinica Thomas, presented the check.

The goal is to prepare the next generation of 2-year technicians to build and maintain power supply infrastructure and service electric vehicles.

The money will be used to purchase electric vehicle equipment to help students.

It comes at a time where there is demand for skilled labor, especially as electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular.

A couple weeks ago, Governor Cooper announced an electric vehicle charging manufacturer is putting a new production company in Durham.

Vinfast is building an EV plant in Chatham County, and Toyota has plans to build an electric battery plant in Randolph county.

“Projections are that 50% of car sales by 2030 could be electric vehicles. Wake tech is always taking a lead in future technologies so our service technicians that are trained…automotive service technicians will also be knowledgeable and leaders as we move toward a car truck market that is going to be dominated by electric vehicles,” said Scott Ralls, President of Wake Tech

How EV friendly is Raleigh? A recent study from ISeeCars says the Raleigh metro area has only one electric vehicle charger for every 2,453 residents.

They ranked North Carolina number 25 in EV friendly states.