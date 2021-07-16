Wake Tech, Red Hat team up to help students jump-start career in IT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Technical Community College is teaming up with tech company Red Hat to help students with a career in IT.

Wake Tech will make the announcement with Red Hat on Friday morning.

What we know so far is that Red Hat’s Certified System Administration training is a four-month, non-degree course for students that allow them to get a jump start into an IT career.

It will also help employees enhance their skillset. The program starts up in August.

Wake Tech is also expected to talk about getting a grant worth more than $562,000 to help train people to work with cloud technology.

The announcement is at 8:30 a.m. at Wake Tech’s RTP campus.

