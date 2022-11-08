RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at Wake Technical Community College are learning what it takes to become first responders.

On Tuesday, the school held a training session to practice responding to a mass casualty event.

The scenario portrayed a tornado event that resulted in mock injuries.

“Many of these students have never even seen or dealt with mass casualties before so this type of training really prepares them for what to expect,” said Constance Best, the Associate Dean of Health Sciences at Wake Tech.

Students got the chance to practice caring for volunteers and mannequins dressed up as patients.

Sophia Nelson is a senior at Wake Tech. Usually, she’s in the classroom studying nursing but for Tuesday’s exercise, she posed as a storm victim as her classmates got her to safety.

“What really helps is getting hands on and seeing and feeling the emotions of trying to take care of somebody who needs help, and it gives you the tools that you need to take care of people in real life so it’s a good way to practice that without anybody’s life being in jeopardy,” said Nelson.

Over 70 students from the school’s EMS and nursing programs participated in the training.

Best says the trainings help students get prepared for the real world. There’s currently a shortage of first responders nationwide.

“EMS specifically, you’re seeing agencies short anywhere from 12-30 positions. It really just depends on the agencies size and location geographically,” said Best.

The school’s Associate Dean of Nursing told CBS 17 although they are seeing a shortage of first responders nationwide, they are seeing an increase in student enrollment in these programs at the school.

