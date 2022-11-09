RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The day after the election can be a bittersweet moment for some, but for Wake Tech, they were beyond thankful for Wake County voters.

During Tuesday’s midterm election, voters approved the school’s $353.2 million workforce bond proposal.

Wednesday, staff members from their Northern and Southern campuses stood out front of the school with ‘Thank You’ signs.

Drivers drove by honking their horns in support.

This bond was first introduced in September and was proposed to help expand the college throughout the county.

The president of the college, Scott Ralls, said this approval will impact everyone in Wake County.

“It’s going to allow us to really focus on the expansion of our healthcare programs and our Perry Health Science Campus. Also, a lot more of their workforce development in Southwestern parts,” he said.

President Ralls said he understands it’s something not everyone wanted or voted for, but he’s grateful it passed to help future leaders in the medical field.

“We know not everybody voted for it, but I think one of the things with Wake Tech and the role we play, think about the expansion of healthcare,” he shared. “When you go to one of our three hospitals when you go to any kind of medical facility, you’re going to bump into someone who is going to be caring for you who was educated and trained at Wake Tech.”

The bond will invest in the growing areas of life science, I.T. and cybersecurity.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.