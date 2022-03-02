RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost everything is going up in price, but there will be major price cut for some students at Wake Tech Community College next year.

The college announced that anyone who graduates from a North Carolina high school this year can attend Wake Tech in the fall for free, or for a reduced cost, in some cases.

Additionally, GED earners must complete an Adult High School diploma to qualify and homeschooled students are also eligible.

Wake Tech said this initiative is a scholarship supplement to the state’s Longleaf Commitment grant.

This grant covers tuition and fees based on family income. The college said it will provide high school graduates with a “last-dollar” scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year, a fund that will help fully pay for tuition and fees when a Pell grant, a grant that usually does not have to be repaid, is not enough.

But, students will still be responsible for covering the costs of textbooks.

“The past two years have been particularly challenging for high school graduates and their families,” Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls said in a statement. “Now as they plan for education beyond high school, they are face rising gas and other costs. We don’t want the cost of college to be a barrier to anyone in our community in pursuing their college dreams.”

To qualify for free tuition initiative, students must:

Graduate from a North Carolina High school or earn a GED/HiSET in 2022. Students who completed high school requirements in December 2021 or January 2022 qualify;

Be admitted to a Wake Tech credit program;

Be a first-time college student. Career and College Promise and Early/Middle College students qualify;

Complete the 2022-23 FAFSA;

Be a resident of North Carolina as determined by the Residency Determination Service (RDS);

Enroll in at least 6 credit hours per semester.

For more information, click here.