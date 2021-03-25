Wake Tech to vaccinate hundreds a day at new clinic site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Hundreds of people a day can get the COVID-19 vaccine at a new vaccination clinic on Southern Wake Campus.

Wake Tech is partnering with StarMed Healthcare to create a vaccine a clinic at the Southern Wake gym on Wake Tech’s campus.

This week’s clinic is for patients in priority groups 1-4. The clinic will run Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and an appointment is required.

New appointment times will be added on Friday.

StarMed hopes to continue offering the vaccine clinics at Wake Tech through April, but the schedule will depend on vaccine supply and patient demand.

To create an appointment, click here.