RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Tech has a new building for students interested in the automotive industry.

On Wednesday, the community college unveiled the Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence.

The 42-million-dollar building will help prepare students with skills that are in high demand at local dealerships and service centers.

Hendrick Automotive Group founder, Rick Hendrick, says his business helped fund the building to help students get jobs in the industry.

“In North Carolina right now we need 1,200 technicians so it’s nice to be able to go to school and when you come out and we’ll pay for the tools, and we’ll help pay for the education and you’ve got a job,” said Hendrick.

The building comes with a ton of features including a 15,000 square foot collision repair lab.

The school says the programs offered here will also allow for specialized training with Audi, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and GM.

“This building will help so many young people have an opportunity in life, not just a job but a career,” said Hendrick.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says the building can’t come soon enough, especially as the state prepares to bring in a new electric vehicle plant in Chatham County.

“EVs are coming fast and right here they’re going to be training people on how to service and to fix them,” said Governor Cooper.

Wake Tech says the building will allow the school to triple the number of students in its automotive program.