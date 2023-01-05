RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech’s Scott Northern Wake campus had a lot of foot traffic Thursday as tens of thousands of students were back on campus for the spring semester.

“I’m just like happy to be back and like also just get to work again,” said Isabella Bergman, an early college student at the school.

This year the school is welcoming 3,000 new students, that’s up more than 6% from last spring.

“We’re very excited about being back where we were pre-COVID and moving forward beyond that,” said Scott Ralls, President of Wake Tech. He zeroed in on the new curriculum class dedicated to electric vehicles.

“This region is becoming in many ways a hub for electric mobility whether that be the automobile companies but also groups like Siemens in Wendell where they make the plugs for EV’s so Wake Tech is moving forward in that way as well,” said Ralls.

The school says many students are preparing for careers in healthcare, IT, skilled trades and automotive to meet the community’s workforce needs.

In addition to the 3,000 new students, Wake Tech will have about 18,000 continuing students this semester.

That number is likely to grow as the school builds its seventh campus in Wendell.