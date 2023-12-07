RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A quicker way to earn a bachelor’s degree is now possible with an agreement between William Peace University and Wake Tech Community College.

The new “Peace Pathway” agreement was announced on Thursday at WPU. According to college officials, it gives Wake Tech graduates more transferable credits within an associate in applied science degree, and the ability to earn a bachelor’s degree in less than two years.

The university said in a statement, the new “Peace Pathway” creates a smooth transition from Wake Tech to William Peace University in a wide variety of program areas, including but not limited to the following:

Business Administration

Criminal Justice

Simulation and Game Development

Web & UX Design

Health and Fitness Science

Paralegal Technology

Wake Tech transfer students can now save time and money and easily transfer their work, said Brian C. Ralph, president of William Peace University.

“We know that pursuing a bachelor’s degree means more time and money for those who are ready to get started on their career,” Ralph said. “That’s why we’re making WPU the area’s most transfer-friendly university.”

Wake Tech President Scott Ralls said he is thrilled to have WPU as a partner.

“William Peace University has long been a strong transfer partner with Wake Tech, and we’re excited to strengthen that partnership with the Peace Pathway,” said Ralls. “At Wake Tech, all degrees – even our technical degrees – are transferrable so that our graduates can always climb the ladder and advance in their career with greater knowledge and skills.”

For more information about transferable credits and degree options, visit WPU.