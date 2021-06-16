Wake Tech’s enrollment numbers on the rise again as adults coming out of pandemic look for training for new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech says its enrollment numbers are on the rise again and leaders believe it’s because a lot of people who may have lost their job during the pandemic want training for new jobs.

Summer enrollment is up 2.5 percent from a year ago and a lot of those students are enrolling here for the first time. The school says many of those students have their eyes on technology jobs, like IT and building automation.

A lot of community colleges across the country are still seeing drops in enrollment but the school’s president, Dr. Scott Ralls, says he believes Wake Tech is in a good position because of the many jobs coming to central North Carolina.

“Many of them took that as an opportunity to step back and say ‘maybe I should make a career switch.’ If they lost their job or they were furloughed, that’s what a lot of the national surveys indicate,” Ralls said.

The school is using its stimulus money to pay for scholarships and other student support services.